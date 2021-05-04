Nouria Energy Claims a Piece of VERC Enterprises' Selloff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nouria Energy Corp. is building up its New England presence.

The company completed the acquisition of 17 VERC convenience stores, including two with car wash operations, in Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire. The deal brings Nouria's retail network to 146 company-operated locations from Hartford, Conn., to Waterville, Maine.

"My team and I are thrilled to have acquired these great stores and I want to welcome the employees of VERC as team members to the Nouria family," said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy Corp.

"This expansion allows us the opportunity to welcome and serve new customers as our valued guests, offering them the exceptional Nouria service, superior value, innovative and good-for-you products that we commit to deliver every day, in every store, now in even more locations" he added.

Nouria Energy was the third piece of VERC Enterprises' exit from the convenience channel.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, Duxbury-based VERC Enterprises sold its 32 convenience stores to multiple buyers in the industry, including Lawrence-based Energy North Group and Waltham-based Global Partners LLP. The identity of the third buyer, Nouria, was not included in the March 30 announcement.

Nouria's latest transaction is part of the company's 10-year plan to grow through new builds and acquisitions.

"We have the desire and resources to continue acquiring assets that meet our standards and our long-term growth strategy," El-Nemr said.

Worcester-based Nouria Energy is owns 163 convenience store locations, of which 146 are company operated, more than 50 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, the Whately Diner, and a successful energy wholesale business.