Nouria Energy Takes Ownership of Enmarket

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Enmarket into the Nouria family," said Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria. "This acquisition represents a significant step in our growth strategy, expanding our presence to the Southeast region and allowing us to serve more customers with the high-quality products and services Nouria is known for. We are confident that this integration will be seamless and beneficial for both our customers and our team members."

While the transition takes effect immediately, guests can expect a smooth and seamless experience, Nouria said. For the time being, all Enmarket locations will continue to operate under the existing brand while benefiting from Nouria's expertise and resources, and customers will continue to enjoy the same familiar faces, exceptional service and commitment to quality.

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth and positive transition for our customers and employees," added Joe Hamza, chief operating officer at Nouria. "We look forward to serving the Enmarket communities and building lasting relationships with our new customers."

First announced last October, the acquisition expands Nouria's reach beyond its existing base in the Northeast. The company plans to build on Enmarket's strong foundation by leveraging its own resources, technology and expertise to elevate the overall customer experience, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy is one of New England's largest family-owned and -operated convenience store and fuel retailers with 170-plus locations. Nouria also owns and operates 60-plus independent car wash locations in New England under the Golden Nozzle brand.