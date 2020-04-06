Nouria Thanks Customers With Face Mask Giveaway

WORCESTER, Mass. — To say thank you to customers and encourage them to continue practicing social distancing, Nouria Energy Corp. is giving away free reusable masks.

On Friday, June 5, Nouria team members will hand out free reusable masks while taking the necessary safety precautions, including wearing gloves and face masks, and not making physical contact with customers, the convenience store retailer noted.

"We are so grateful for our loyal customers during these tough times," said Tony El-Nemr, CEO and president of Nouria Energy Corp. "As a small way to say thank you to our loyal customers, we decided to give away reusable face masks to encourage people to practice safety measures during the pandemic."

The giveaway will include one mask per customer while supplies last. A list of Nouria's locations is available here.

Worcester-based Nouri was found in 1989. It owns 143 c-stores, 52 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers and Whately Diner, in addition to a wholesale and logistics business which supplies fuel to a network of 150-plus dealers.