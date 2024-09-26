NRF Creates Conflict Training Program to Help Frontline Retail Workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NRF Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the National Retail Federation, launched a new customer conflict de-escalation training program for front-line retail employees.

The offering is part of the RISE Up educational training program and focuses on fostering a safe and positive environment for both retail employees and the customers they serve.

"As the nation's largest private-sector employer, retailers help millions of customers find the items they want and need on a daily basis," NRF Foundation Executive Director Adam Lukoskie said. "The customer conflict de-escalation program provides customer-facing employees with the knowledge and training to identify situations of potential conflict, and, most importantly, abate them successfully and ensure an enjoyable shopping experience for all.”"

