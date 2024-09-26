 Skip to main content

NRF Creates Conflict Training Program to Help Frontline Retail Workers

The de-escalation course was created in partnership with the Crisis Prevention Institute.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
A store clerk checking out customers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The NRF Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the National Retail Federation, launched a new customer conflict de-escalation training program for front-line retail employees. 

The offering is part of the RISE Up educational training program and focuses on fostering a safe and positive environment for both retail employees and the customers they serve. 

"As the nation's largest private-sector employer, retailers help millions of customers find the items they want and need on a daily basis," NRF Foundation Executive Director Adam Lukoskie said. "The customer conflict de-escalation program provides customer-facing employees with the knowledge and training to identify situations of potential conflict, and, most importantly, abate them successfully and ensure an enjoyable shopping experience for all.”"

[Read more: Justice Department Files Suit Against Visa Over Debit Card Practices]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The NRF Foundation partnered with the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) to create the 30-minute online de-escalation training program. Developed specifically for customer-facing and distribution center employees, the course teaches associates how to identify and manage customer conflict within a retail environment.  

"At CPI, we understand that retail employees face unique challenges on the front lines every day. Our partnership with the NRF Foundation to develop the Customer Conflict De-escalation training ensures that these vital skills are accessible to those who need them most, fostering safer and more positive environments for both employees and customers," said Susan Driscoll, president of Crisis Prevention Institute.

More than 58,000 RISE Up training credentials were earned in 2023 from the NRF Foundation. 

Washington, D.C.-based NRF is the world's largest retail trade association. It advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas of the nation's largest private-sector employer, which contributes $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supports more than one in four U.S. jobs. The NRF Foundation is the organization’s non-profit 501(c)(3), which works to help people build better lives and stronger communities through the retail sector.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds