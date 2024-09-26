NRF Creates Conflict Training Program to Help Frontline Retail Workers
The NRF Foundation partnered with the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI) to create the 30-minute online de-escalation training program. Developed specifically for customer-facing and distribution center employees, the course teaches associates how to identify and manage customer conflict within a retail environment.
"At CPI, we understand that retail employees face unique challenges on the front lines every day. Our partnership with the NRF Foundation to develop the Customer Conflict De-escalation training ensures that these vital skills are accessible to those who need them most, fostering safer and more positive environments for both employees and customers," said Susan Driscoll, president of Crisis Prevention Institute.
More than 58,000 RISE Up training credentials were earned in 2023 from the NRF Foundation.
Washington, D.C.-based NRF is the world's largest retail trade association. It advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas of the nation's largest private-sector employer, which contributes $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supports more than one in four U.S. jobs. The NRF Foundation is the organization’s non-profit 501(c)(3), which works to help people build better lives and stronger communities through the retail sector.