October Begins With Highest Pump Prices in Two Years

NATIONAL REPORT — At $2.55, the national gas price average is just 2 cents cheaper on the week and the most expensive pump price seen at start of October since 2015, when drivers where paying $2.29 for a gallon of unleaded.

"When fall arrives, motorists expect gas prices to be cheaper than they were in the summer. That’s just not the case this year,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Back-to-back hurricanes packed a punch to Gulf Coast refineries’ gasoline production and inventory levels. As they play catch-up, gas prices are going to be higher than we’d like to see.”

A majority of states saw price drops at the pump as much as eight cents on the week — with Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states seeing the greatest decreases — while five Great Lakes and central states are paying up to 11 cents more for gas. Today, gas is $2.50 or less at 56 percent of gas stations across the country.

The nation’s top ten markets with the largest weekly changes are: Indiana (up 11 cents), Ohio (up 9 cents), Michigan (up 9 cents), Delaware (down 8 cents), Illinois (up 7 cents), New Jersey (down 6 cents), Maryland (down 6 cents), Georgia (down 6 cents), Florida (down 6 cents) and Maine (down 6 cents).

The nation’s top ten most expensive markets are: Hawaii ($3.11), California ($3.10), Alaska ($2.99), Washington ($2.99), Oregon ($2.83), Connecticut ($2.78), Nevada ($2.77), Washington, D.C. ($2.77), Pennsylvania ($2.76) and Idaho ($2.76).

Here is a breakdown of gas prices by region:

South and Southeast

Gas prices continue to get cheaper by the week by as much as 6 cents in many states, including: Georgia (6 cents), Florida (6 cents), South Carolina (5 cents), Alabama (5 cents) and Tennessee (5 cents). Four states land on this week’s top ten least expensive markets in the country: Oklahoma ($2.62), Arkansas ($2.32), Louisiana ($2.34) and Mississippi ($2.38).

Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

Four Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states top this week’s 10 states list with the biggest decreases: Delaware (8 cents), New Jersey (6 cents), Maryland (6 cents) and Maine (6 cents). Despite a five-cent drop in price on the week, Pennsylvania ($2.77) is selling some of the most expensive gas in the country and region alongside Connecticut ($2.78) and Washington, D.C. ($2.77). All three are on this week’s top ten most expensive markets.

Great Lakes and Central

Unlike any other region in the country, five Great Lakes and Central states are paying more for a gallon of gasoline on the week: Indiana (11 cents), Ohio (9 cents), Michigan (9 cents), Illinois (7 cents) and Wisconsin (2 cents).

Last week, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois saw gas prices drop almost as much as they increased this week. The region often sees volatile drops and increases from week to week, noted AAA. All other states in the region are paying 1 to 5 cents less at the pump compared to one week ago.

West Coast

Six West Coast states are selling some of the most expensive gasoline in the country: Hawaii ($3.11), California ($3.10), Alaska ($2.99), Washington ($2.99), Oregon ($2.83) and Nevada ($2.77). While Hawaii and Alaska gas prices saw no change on the week, all other states are paying less for a gallon of gas by 2 cents on average.

Rockies

Gas prices are dropping steadily, but slowly in the region on the week. Wyoming (2 cents), Utah (2 cents), Idaho (2 cents), Colorado (1 cent) and Montana (1 cent). Idaho ($2.76) continues to lead the region with the most expensive gas price, which is 18 cents more expensive than the cheapest state Colorado ($2.49).