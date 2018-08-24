Ohio Retailers Roll Out Mobile-Enabled Lottery Card

CLEVELAND — Lottery players in Ohio can now try their luck playing Powerball and Mega Millions with a new mobile-enabled lottery card.

The Lottery Card is currently available at select grocery and retail stores in Ohio, making the state among the first to take advantage of this digital lottery option that enables players to enter the Powerball and Mega Millions draw games on their phones.

Adults aged 18 and older can now purchase The Lottery Card at Buehler's Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle and Kroger stores throughout the state. The cards cost $10 for five plays and $20 for 10 plays. Consumers are charged the cost of their chosen Lottery Card plus 89 cents for Mobile Play Benefits.

After purchasing the Lottery Card, hopeful winners can enter the next lottery drawing by texting the Lottery Card's unique code to a specified number and providing their name and confirming their location to complete a one-time card enrollment.

The player then receives a picture message with the quick pick numbers, draw date and other transaction information. Winners are notified via text and picture message, and most winnings are paid automatically via PayPal.

Following the initial enrollment, players can use their Lottery Card to play again and again by presenting it at checkout.

The Lottery Card is the result of a collaboration between technology companies Linq3 and Blackhawk Network.

"Lottery players, like all consumers, want convenience and a great user experience. The Lottery Card provides both. It's a product designed to fit with consumers' increasingly busy and digital lifestyles," said Tom Spiegel, Linq3 chairman and CEO.

More states are expected to join Ohio and debut the mobile-enabled lottery program by the end of the year, subject to applicable state lottery approval.

"We are proud to pair Linq3's innovative technology with our robust retail network to bring the Lottery Card to market in Ohio," added David Tate, Blackhawk Network senior vice president, sales and marketing. "The Lottery Card represents an innovation in both the gift card and lottery industries, and is a great gift option for those accustomed to living a more digitally enabled lifestyle."