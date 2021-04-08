One C-store Chain Makes This Year's Hot 25 Retailers List

WASHINGTON, D.C. — EG Group was the sole convenience store chain to be listed on the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Hot 25 Retailers list, which highlighted the top retailers based on growth in sales vs. 2019.

The annual ranking highlights the most impactful and fastest-growing retail companies in the United States. Data, insights and consulting company Kantar compiles the rankings, which are determined by year-over-year percentage increases in domestic sales.

EG Group ranked No. 9 on the list based on 30.6 percent growth in U.S. retail sales from 2019 to 2020, or $559 million in added sales. Total U.S. retail sales for 2020 reached $2.4 billion, up from $1.8 billion the previous year.

Outside of the c-store space, Wine.com topped the 2021 list due to the COVID-19 pandemic strengthening demand for buying alcohol online.

United Kingdom-based EG Group's U.S. operations are based in Westborough, Mass. It owns and operates more than 1,700 c-stores across 31 states under the Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill banners.