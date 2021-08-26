Optimizing Labor at C-Stores During Uncertain Times

Convenience store retailers have had to quickly adapt to a number of massive changes in the retail industry. Customers have vastly different expectations today, desiring more variety in food offerings. And with competition still coming in from QSRs and pharmacies that offer similar products, c-stores have to set themselves apart and provide a unique experience for customers.

Addressing these changes requires shifting how c-stores forecast their labor needs and schedule their store associates. With the right workforce management and employee self-service solutions, c-stores can simplify complicated labor operations processes, ensuring that there are always enough store associates to complete critical in-store tasks, providing customers with a quick and convenient retail experience.

