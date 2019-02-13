Oreo Launches First New Global Brand Campaign Since 2013

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Mondelēz International Inc.'s Oreo brand unveiled "Stay Playful," a new global creative platform and the first since "Wonderfilled" debuted in 2013.

To kick off the campaign in the U.S. and Canada, Oreo partnered with musician Wiz Khalifa and his five-year-old son, Sebastian, for the brand's newest TV ad, "Stay Playful." The TV spot tells the story of a busy father and his son who is closely watching and mirroring everything his dad does, ultimately making them realize the importance of taking time to be playful with one another.

Khalifa recorded an original song about the importance of staying playful, which serves as the soundtrack for the ad.

Playfulness has always been part of the Oreo brand's DNA, and now with the debut of its new Stay Playful campaign, the brand is truly embracing their playful spirit and inspiring the world to do the same, according to Oreo.

"Stay Playful" debuted during the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10.