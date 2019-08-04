Orion Food Systems & Land Mark Products Join Foodservice Forces

SIOUX FALLS, Md., and MILFORD, Iowa — Orion Food Systems LLC and Land Mark Products Inc. have signed a definitive merger agreement to create a fully comprehensive foodservice company to serve convenience store operators. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The merger is backed by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC.

Orion manufactures and distributes food products and serves as a provider of foodservice solutions to the c-store and specialty retail channels. It supplies locations in the United States and worldwide with a complete portfolio of foodservice solutions through a variety of brands, including Hot Stuff Pizza, Gourmet Grub, Chix Chicken, CHOPZ, Paavo's Pizza, and Papa Primo's Italian Kitchen.

Land Mark manufactures and distributes pizza and sandwich solutions to the retail and foodservice industries since 1977. It has expanded from the c-store industry into grocery, private label, and other markets, and manages the Piccadilly Circus Pizza and Day'N Night Bites brands.

"We are delighted to unite two longstanding businesses with such well-known brands in this strategic partnership," said Frank Orfanello, chairman of the board of Orion. "As a combined business, we will be able to offer a tailored solution to meet the needs of convenience store operators, from turnkey foodservice franchises that include equipment and post-sale consulting, to custom-designed programs for distributors."

Land Mark owners Jason Farrell and Randy Johnson will serve as investors in the combined entity along with Land Mark founder Rod Simonson and One Rock. Farrell and Johnson will also continue to serve in their current roles as president and CEO and executive vice president of finance and distribution of Land Mark, respectively.

"Joining forces with Orion and expanding our geographic footprint will allow us to serve as a fully comprehensive one-stop-shop for convenience store operators of all sizes and locations. We are pleased to provide a broader offering of high-quality products and foodservice solutions to more customers across more markets," Farrell said.

"We are committed to building the leading foodservice company serving the convenience channel, and the combination of Orion and Land Mark is a significant step forward in that journey," added One Rock managing partner R. Scott Spielvogel.