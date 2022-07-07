PA Turnpike Commission Adds Retailers to Cash Payment Network

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Motorists in Pennsylvania now have more options to pay for their travels across the state.

The PA Turnpike Commission partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network to provide customers the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts at one of more than 70,000 retail locations, including many convenience store chains, within Tempe, Ariz.-based KUBRA's nationwide network.

C-store retailers in the network are 7-Eleven Inc., GoMart Inc., Kum & Go LC, Kwik Trip Inc., Pilot Travel Center, Royal Farms, Rutter's, Sheetz, Speedway, Stop & Go, Stripes and TravelCenters of America Inc.

According to the commission, customers who want to pay in cash can select the "pay" option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app. A list of participating retailers near the customer's location will display.

The customer must generate a pay slip — which includes a $1.50 service fee — before stopping at one of the retail locations to make a PA Turnpike toll payment in cash.

"We are pleased to offer our customers yet another way to pay. This new KUBRA option provides anyone who wishes to travel the PA Turnpike a way to pay tolls with cash at a nearby retailer," said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. "Many travelers already visit these local drug, convenience, or discount stores, and now they can pay a PA Toll By Plate invoice or replenish their E-ZPass accounts while there."

The payment option helps motorists who do not have a bank account or who do not want to tie up funds in an E-ZPass account until they travel, the commission added.

The PA Turnpike Commission's partnership with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network allows Turnpike customers to go to any participating retailers in their network. Most of the retailers in the KUBRA network are in Pennsylvania, but PA Turnpike customers can pay at any location throughout the United States.

Additional retailers include CVS, Dollar General, Duane Reade, Family Dollar and Walgreens.

The PA Turnpike last year launched its PA TOLL PAY app that allows Toll By Plate customers to pay invoices. With the app, Toll By Plate customers can also sign up for AutoPay to get a 15-percent discount on their invoice. The PA Toll Pay App makes it easy for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers to update and manage their accounts and review account activity.

"We will continue to look to expand options to make it more convenient for customers to pay," Compton said. "We are exploring other payment methods that will allow travelers to pay virtually based on their preferences."