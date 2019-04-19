Press enter to search
Packaging Innovations: Wine Is Now Fully Aligned With Convenience

Infographic

Alternative wine packaging is proving to be a boon to convenience store wine sales. Cans and tetra packs now allow buyers, particularly Millennials, to purchase more wine on-the-go. Statistics clearly show that canned wine sales are trending upward in the U.S. E&J Gallo companies are answering the call with their latest offerings. View the CSNews infographic to learn more about this exciting trend for wine drinkers and store owners alike.

