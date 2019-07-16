Pak-A-Sak Founder Passes Away

ARMARILLO, Texas — Dale McKee, founder of the Pak-A-Sak convenience store chain passed way on July 10. He was 85.

Born on June 2, 1934, in Fort Cobb, Okla., to Theodore "Ted" and Faye McKee, he was one of three boys. During McKee's junior year of high school, he began his long career in the grocery business, taking a job at the local Safeway in Anadarko, Okla. He continued to work for the company while he attended Oklahoma University (OU), reported Boxwell Brothers.

During his time at OU he met his wife, Joyce Abbott, whom he married on Nov. 23, 1954. After a quick honeymoon to Carlsbad Caverns, N.M., the couple returned home where 23-year-old McKee was offered the manager position at Safeway in Lawton, Okla.

McKee excelled during his time at Safeway managing stores in Lawton, Duncan and Norman, Okla. Eventually, he reached the peak of his career with the company when he was named district manager of the greater Amarillo area in Texas in 1972.

During his time in Amarillo, McKee decided to put down permanent roots in the Panhandle. In 1977, he founded a small c-store named Pak-A-Sak, opening the first location in Canyon, Texas.

Over the years, the Pak-A-Sak chain has grown to include 21 locations throughout the Texas Panhandle and it continues to be family owned and operated. At present, the chain is led by McKee's three sons: Terry, Gary and Brian. Members of the third generation have also been involved in running the business for the past several years.

The family attributes the business' growth and continued success to their excellent employees as well their excellent customers. "We are committed to being engaged in the communities we operate in by community involvement and philanthropic giving," the company states on its website.

Among some of the contributions made on behalf of Pak-A-Sak and the McKee family include funding for the McKee Chapel at BSA Hospital, the Clements and Neal Chapels at the prison, the renovations at First Baptist Church in Amarillo, and the construction of the Amarillo Globe-News Center for Performing Arts. Additional contributions have also been made to West Texas A&M University and various public schools in the Panhandle, as well as support to Snack Pak 4 Kids and Amarillo Brown Bag Runs programs.

McKee was an active member in his church, Frist Baptist Church of Amarillo, and taught Sunday School for many years. He also attended multiple Bible studies outside of church.

The Pak-A-Sak founder is survived by his three sons: Gary and wife Connie, Terry and wife Lisa, and Brian and wife Delinda all of Amarillo; wife Donna Moore McKee; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and two step children.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Snack Pak 4 Kids, 2406 SW 3rd Ave., Amarillo, Texas, 79106; Gideons International, P.O. Box 2804, Amarillo, Texas, 79105; or West Texas A&M McKee Forensic Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 60754, Canyon, Texas, 79016.

A service was held Sunday, July 14, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home.