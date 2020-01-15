Pak-A-Sak Introduces the 'Pak Perks' Loyalty Program

AMARILLO, Texas — Pak-A-Sak launched Pak Perks, a new loyalty program integrated with payment on the ZipLine platform. A single mobile app combines regular rewards with Pak Pay.

Pak Perks include "surprise and delight" offers; coffee and fountain clubs; and fuel discounts. Customers can stack their discounts with other incentives, such as a carwash rollback, Pak Pay Daily for a fuel rollback or Pak Pay Tuesday for an extra fuel discount.

ZipLine — which helps retailers build consumer loyalty and market share with custom debit payment, rewards and gift card programs — provided brand strategy for the new program. This included naming and logo design, point-of-purchase strategy and design and employee training, as well as campaign tactics.

"We're excited to expand our long-time partnership with ZipLine and give our guests more meaningful ways to save and build rewards," said Tanner McKee, chief technical officer at Pak-A-Sak. "Leveraging the existing ZipLine payment product, we can now provide a unified loyalty experience across various offerings. Customer relationships are crucial to our brand and will be strengthened with each Pak Perks transaction."

Amarillo-based Pak-A-Sak operates 23 convenience stores throughout the Texas panhandle.