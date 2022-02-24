Pandemic-Driven Spending Habits Are Here to Stay

Despite rising optimism regarding an eventual return to pre-pandemic life, a large number of Americans say that even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, they plan to keep spending less, or switch up the products and brands they spend money on — or do both, according to a consumer survey recently released by global consulting firm AlixPartners. The poll was conducted among 1,015 U.S. consumers aged 18 and older, with demographics balanced across gender, age, income, education, and location (city/rural/suburban). Other findings from the survey include: