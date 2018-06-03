Parker's Adds From-Scratch Southern Comfort Food to More of Its Stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's is expanding its Parker's Kitchen concept, which features fresh, hot Southern-inspired food that is made from scratch daily, to 29 convenience stores in Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker's Kitchen will be available in 30 locations when the c-store chain opens its newest store on Lady's Island, S.C., in April.

The company also extended foodservice hours for all Parker's Kitchen locations to 7 p.m., which allows customers to enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner at Parker's, according to the company.

"At Parker's, we're committed to using real ingredients and serving delicious Southern comfort food that's made from scratch every day," stated Parker's President and CEO Greg Parker. "We're delighted to offer a tasty selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner items that take convenience store food to a whole new level."

The range of freshly prepared foods available at Parker's Kitchen includes:

Fresh, never-frozen, hormone- and antibiotic-free fried chicken tenders, pork chops, bone-in chicken, fried fish filets and chicken wings.

Southern-inspired sides, such as savory macaroni and cheese, flaky biscuits, decadent mashed potatoes, home-style green beans, old-fashioned apple cobbler and more.

A breakfast bar with fresh-made egg casserole, bacon, sausage, cheese grits and biscuits.

Family Meal Deals, which include a choice of chicken tenders or bone-in chicken along with sides, yeast rolls and a gallon of iced tea.

Fountain drinks, freshly brewed tea and lemonade with Parker's Chewy Ice.

Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee, where every cup is ground and brewed on demand.

Parker's Kitchen also offers daily food specials.

"We serve more than one million chicken tenders each year and are earning a reputation as a delicious alternative to traditional fast food," Parker said. "I welcome our customers to stop by the nearest Parker's Kitchen to see what's cooking."

Savannah-based Parker's operates 51 c-stores across Georgia and South Carolina.