Parker's Establishes $20M Fund to Support Charitable Initiatives Throughout Its Operating Footprint

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's will support its communities with a record $20 million donation to support charitable initiatives throughout its operating footprint in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Parker's Community Fund will be administered by the Savannah Community Foundation and will support a range of causes across the region.

A new Community Impact Committee is being formed to make decisions regarding how to allocate the funds strategically to make the biggest impact, the convenience retailer stated.

"At Parker's we have a profound commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported us over the years," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "This initial gift of $20 million is the beginning of a fund that we intend to grow. The new Parker's Community Fund will allow us to make an even bigger impact in the future, supporting important causes that matter most to our customers."

The donation follows other significant charitable moves from Parker's, including its endowment of the Parker's Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and a $5 million donation to the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University.

Additionally, the company donates a percentage of gas sold at all locations on the first Wednesday of the month to its Fueling the Community program.

"The Parker's Community Fund stands apart as the largest single donation to the Savannah Community Foundation in our 65-year history," said Savannah Community Foundation President Russ Simpson. "We're incredibly honored that Parker's selected the Savannah Community Foundation to manage this donor-advised fund. It will be exciting to see how this fund will support so many organizations in Georgia and South Carolina in the future."

Savannah-based Parker's operates 66 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.