Parker's Makes New Hires to Support Ambitious Growth Plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's announced the hiring of three new team members to fuel its regional growth.

David Askew will serve as construction project manager, Daniel Ben-Yisrael will serve as real estate development manager and Michael O'Donnell will serve as construction project manager.

"Given our ambitious expansion into metro Charleston and our continued growth in and around Savannah, it's important to onboard professional construction project managers and real estate project managers who can help us reach out goals," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We hired David Askew, Daniel Ben-Yisrael and Michael O'Donnell based on their strong track records and their commitment to helping us build the best possible retail stores in new and existing markets."

Askew joined Parker's after working as a superintendent at Seibert and Son Inc. in Lawrenceville, Ga., where he managed the construction of QuikTrip c-stores across the region. He has more than 30 years of experience and is known for keeping construction projects on schedule and adhering to aggressive timelines, the company said.

As construction manager, he will oversee and coordinate the construction of new and remodeled Parker's stores and be based at Parker's Savannah headquarters.

Formerly the director of planning and development for the city of Goose Creek, S.C., Ben-Yisrael has 11 years of site planning, zoning administration, project management and inspections experience in local and state government. As real estate manager, he will oversee site selection, design and permitting for new Parker's locations.

Ben-Yisrael holds a bachelor's degree in public administration from Virginia State University and a graduate certificate in land use and development from Framingham State University. He is based in Charleston.

O'Donnell previously served as the new construction project manager for Racetrac Petroleum in Smyrna, Ga., and as the project manager for Petrolink in Kennesaw, Ga., where he managed the construction of stores in the metro Atlanta area and throughout the Southeast. In his new role, he will oversee the construction of new stores as well as the remodeling of existing locations.

O'Donnell holds a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and attended graduate school in hydrogeology at Georgia State University. He is based in Charleston.

Parker's is currently undergoing a $50 million expansion into the Charleston market, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Savannah-based Parker's operates 58 c-stores across Georgia and South Carolina.