Parker's Opens Landmark Location in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's convenience stores has reached a new milestone with the opening of its 50th location.

Situated off Interstate 16 at 2016 Dean Forest Road in Savannah, the new c-store is part of the company's growth strategy and is a direct response to growing customer demand, according to Parker's.

"We're delighted to open our newest store, serving our loyal customers in west Chatham County," said Greg Parker, president and CEO of Parker's. "Our customers have been requesting a Parker's on Dean Forest Road, and we're thrilled to open a new location to serve this fast-growing area in coastal Georgia."

Parker's 50th store features:

Nitro Infused Cold Brew Coffee, as well as Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee;

Fountain drinks with Chewy Ice, in addition to freshly brewed tea and lemonade;

A full-service Parker's Kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner;

A full breakfast bar with egg casserole, bacon, sausage, cheese grits and biscuits;

High-flow truck diesel and Parker's-branded gasoline;

Ample tractor trailer parking; and

Cell phone accessories.



The newest c-store offers the Parker's PumpPal Card, which allows customers to save up to 20 cents a gallon on gas at any Parker's location. Customers can use the PumpPal card to pay for merchandise inside the store or at the pump. Today, the PumpPal program has more than 140,000 members.

Founded in Savannah in 1976, Parker's currently operates 49 other locations across Georgia and South Carolina. The company is in the middle of a five-year plan to exceed $1 billion in annual sales and is trending ahead of goals. Parker's experienced 20-percent to 24-percent revenue growth for 16 consecutive years and completes 125,000 transactions daily.