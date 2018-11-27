Parker’s Promotes Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bush to President

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's convenience stores are changing hands in leadership as Chief Operating Officer Jeff Bush is promoted to president.

Effective Jan. 1, Bush will assume the position from longtime President and CEO Greg Parker, who will continue to serve as the Chairman and CEO of the Parker Cos.

"Now is the perfect time for Jeff to step into this leadership role, and I am confident that he will help us achieve new levels of success as we continue to expand our footprint throughout the region," said Parker. "Jeff is a strong, smart, thoughtful leader who has distinguished himself over the past six years as a core member of the Parker's leadership team."

In his current role as chief operating officer, Bush oversees the daily operations of all 54 Parker’s c-stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina, and focuses on personnel, fuels, pricing, supply and logistics.

Bush was handpicked in 2012 as the c-store retailer's director of fuel operations after impressing Parker, who served as a guest speaker in an economics class at Armstrong State University in Savannah (now Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus), with his thoughtful questions, according to the company.

A Presidential Scholar and cum laude graduate, Bush earned a B.A. in Economics from Armstrong State University and was recently named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018. He has also been honored as a Savannah Morning News' GenerationNext Rising Star of Business.

Originally from Lewes, Del., Bush joined the U.S. Army as a Forward Observer at the age of 19. He quickly rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant, earning the Combat Action Badge, Iraqi Campaign Medal and 14 other awards and medals. During his tenure in the Army, he was selected as the Ft. Stewart Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year and received the Maj. Gen. Aubrey Newman Award for Leadership Excellence.

Bush currently resides in Pooler, Ga.