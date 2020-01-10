Parker's Recognized for 'Fabulous' Convenience Stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Readers at one lifestyle magazine find Parker's simply fabulous.

The convenience store chain was recently voted the "Most Fabulous Convenience Store" by readers of Effingham Living, a lifestyle magazine published by the Effingham Herald in Rincon, Ga.

This year marks the fifth time that Parker's has been honored by the magazine's readers for having the area's finest c-stores.

"At Parker's, we truly value customer service and community engagement, so this award means a great deal to our team and validates their hard work," said Greg Parker, Parker's founder and CEO. "We're deeply honored to be Effingham County's favorite convenience store company and look forward to offering Effingham customers the highest quality products and freshly prepared, Southern-style Parker's Kitchen food for many years to come."

In August, Effingham Living readers were invited to nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, locations, attractions and community leaders in Effingham County, Ga., for the annual Most Fabulous contest. The 2020 contest received more than 135,000 votes, making it the largest in the magazine's history.

Savannah-based Parker's operates 66 stores in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.