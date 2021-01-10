Parkland Launches Search for 'Electric Vehicle Fueling Station of the Future' Designs

CALGARY, Alberta — Parkland Corp. and Electric Autonomy Canada are asking architects and designers what they think "The Electric Fueling Station of the Future" looks like.

Sponsored by Parkland Corp. and run by Electric Autonomy Canada, "The Electric Fueling Station of the Future" competition invites the architectural and design communities to envision groundbreaking concepts that may serve as a blueprint for future electric vehicle (EV) fueling stations, alongside integrated, value-added customer experiences, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Convenience Store News Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Electric Autonomy on this important competition and to work alongside fellow sponsors including CIBC and Dentons," said Ian White, senior vice president, strategic marketing & innovation at Parkland. "We are committed to providing innovative mobility solutions and look forward to being an active participant in a design competition which focusses on the emerging needs of EV customers.

"Making our On the Run branded convenience stores a destination with innovative design elements, valued added amenities and exceptional customer service, further reinforces our purpose of powering journeys and energizing communities," he added.

According to Electric Autonomy, the challenge for architects, designers and cross-disciplinary practitioners is to reimagine the traditional fueling station as "a new roadside oasis" for EV drivers, where travelers can rest, eat, recharge, and more.

"As electric vehicle adoption increases, the time to plan for the future is now," said Nino Di Cara, founder and president, Electric Autonomy. "While we have seen advancements in EV design, the EV lifestyle has been lacking. This competition aims to address that by redesigning the human experience of travel by road and creating inviting, sleek, road-side infrastructure, and customer experiences. We are pleased to partner with Parkland who is playing a leadership role in the energy transition and is one of Canada's leading convenience and fuel retailers."

Design proposals will be reviewed by architectural magazines and websites. The first-prize winner will receive $25,000; the second-place winner will receive $10,000; and the third-place winner will receive $5,000.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Nov. 15. More information is available here.

Calgary-based Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.

