Parkland Plans to Expand On the Run Banner Across the U.S.

CALGARY, Canada — Parkland Corp. has acquired the license for exclusive use of the On the Run trademark in the majority of U.S. states.

With the license, the company plans to expand the On the Run brand across the country to create a unified North American convenience store brand.

"We are excited to expand the On the Run convenience store brand across the U.S. and harness the advantages of our scale," said Ian White, senior vice president, strategic marketing and innovation at Parkland. "As we continue to advance our ambitious growth strategy, the time is right to create a unified, North American retail and convenience store brand. On the Run is an established retail brand that we can quickly and efficiently scale by leveraging the capabilities we have established in the Canadian market."

As a result of the acquisition, Parkland plans to:

Expand On the Run across the United States to create a unified North American convenience brand;

Capture efficiencies through common brand collateral, product assortments, private label product ranges and operational continuity;

Rebrand its existing U.S. c-stores and efficiently incorporate the On the Run convenience brand to newly developed sites;

Take advantage of greater optionality and a strong c-store foundation for future merger and acquisition activities in the U.S.; and

Support the organic growth of its dealer business by providing an enhanced, bundled offer that combines a leading c-store brand with multiple forecourt fuel brands.

"The On the Run retail brand provides a solid platform for our continued U.S. growth," added Doug Haugh, president, Parkland USA. "Building on our existing On the Run brand image, product assortments and private label goods in Canada, we look forward to meeting the convenience needs of our U.S. customers under the On the Run banner. Our U.S. customers will enjoy enhanced interior and exterior rebranding elements, larger and brighter canopies and a variety of new product offerings, all backed by their same local and friendly service teams."

The acquisition includes the perpetual license for the exclusive use of the On the Run trademark in the majority of U.S. states for a one-time fee. The deal also includes an option to purchase the On the Run U.S. trademark together with the license owner's On the Run franchise business.

Canada-based Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator servicing customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.