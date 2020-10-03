Press enter to search
Close search

Parkland USA Acquires ConoMart Super Stores

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Parkland USA Acquires ConoMart Super Stores

03/10/2020

CALGARY, Canada — Parkland Fuel Corp., through its Parkland USA subsidiary, is expanding its presence in Montana.

The fuel marketer entered into an asset agreement to acquire ConoMart Super Stores' seven retail sites located in and around Billings. All of the sites feature a Conoco-branded forecourt.

"This acquisition expands our Montana business and scales our existing Northern Tier Regional Operating Center," said Doug Haugh, president of Parkland USA. "ConoMart Super Stores is a well-run, customer-focused business and we look forward to welcoming the team to Parkland."

Pro forma the acquisition, Parkland expects a modest increase in annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA for its U.S. segment.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2020.

The ConoMart deal marks the second of 2020 for Parkland. In January, the company entered an agreement to acquire Salt Lake City-based Kellerstrass Oil Co. The transaction included 17-car rail spur and storage assets, commercial card locks and an 84-location dealer business, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Canada-based Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator servicing customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: retail, commercial and wholesale.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Fuels
Parkland USA to Acquire 84-Location Dealer Business
Parkland Fuel Corp. logo
Fuels
Parkland Fuel to Double Its U.S. Operations via Acquisition
Fuels
Parkland Furthers U.S. Growth, Adding Third Regional Operating Center
Missouri Valley Petroleum Inc. operates six retail sites, including one off Interstate 94 in Mandan, N.D.
Fuels
Parkland Fuel Makes Another Acquisition to Grow U.S. Presence