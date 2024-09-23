Passing the Torch

At Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the CEO club is quite exclusive. The Laval, Quebec-based parent company of Circle K has only had two chief executives during its roughly 45-year history: Alain Bouchard, who founded Couche-Tard in 1980 and served as CEO until September 2014, and Brian Hannasch, who succeeded Bouchard after working 13 years in various roles within the organization.

On Sept. 6, the CEO club welcomed its third member. Alex Miller, who joined Couche-Tard in 2012 and most recently served as chief operating officer, assumed the top post upon Hannasch’s retirement from the position. Miller brings more than 25 years of management experience in the retail fuel and convenience store industry to his new role.

Hannasch, who led Couche-Tard to stunning growth — including a 400% increase in the company’s share price and the acquisitions of nearly 7,800 stores — during his tenure, will stay on as a special advisor to both Miller and Bouchard, now executive chairman of the board.

The outgoing CEO and incoming CEO recently sat down together for an exclusive interview with Convenience Store News to discuss the company’s past, present and future; the importance of protecting Couche-Tard’s culture; and ensuring a successful leadership transition.

CSN: Brian, why did you feel now is the right time to retire?

Hannasch: I hate that word (laughing). And I also still wake up every day asking myself that. It’s a great industry; so many great people, and great customers and experiences over my career. But you know, I started in the industry at 16 and entered again after college, and I’ve just been doing it a long time — 35 years in the industry, coming up on 25 years with Circle K/Couche-Tard, 10 years as CEO. So, there was some poetic symmetry to it.

The other reality is Alex is, I think, a perfect person to replace me and he’s getting old (chuckling). So, if I don’t hurry up, if I took another five to six years, I’m not sure he’d have enough runway left. So, it’s all good. I’m looking forward to the next chapter and it’s just been a great journey, and I’m looking forward to staying connected to Couche-Tard for many years.