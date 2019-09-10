Path to Purchase Expo 2019 to Feature a New Format

CHICAGO — The Path to Purchase Institute, a sister organization of Convenience Store News, announces a new look, feel and more diversified programming than ever for its largest annual event, the Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX).

The 2019 Path to Purchase Expo will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers.

New this year, P2PX will feature an intimate campus setting with all education, events and exhibits together at the same location. The campus will have everything in one place — from solution providers to help you grow your business, to education, to networking.

The reimagined event will provide attendees with the educational insights they need to blaze a new trail for their business, get into the minds of shoppers, increase sales and drive immediate growth.

The agenda includes three engaging keynotes:

Acting Walgreens Chief Marketing Officer Alyssa Raine, presenting “Walgreens: Combining Technology and the Human Touch to Improve the Customer Experience” on the morning of Nov. 13.

“The Office” actor and entrepreneur Rainn Wilson , presenting "My Life as an Actor & Entrepreneur & ‘Finding Your Why'" on the morning of Nov. 14.

Brendan Witcher, vice president/principal analyst, digital business strategy at Forrester, presenting “Digital Mastery: A Roadmap for Transformation in the Age of the Customer” on the afternoon of Nov. 14.

In addition to the keynotes, learning labs on the campus will provide lectures, workshops and interactive sessions. There will also be learning pods offering quick 15-minute sessions focused on technology and data.

This year’s education programming has been designed for the industry by the industry. It centers on the foremost topics and strategies that marketers need to win shoppers along the path to purchase.

Session topics include: