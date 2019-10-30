Path to Purchase Expo 2019 Will Provide a Roadmap for Transformation

CHICAGO — Brendan Witcher, a principal analyst with market research company Forrester, will provide attendees of the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX) with a roadmap for transformation.

Witcher, who serves as vice president/principal analyst, digital business strategy at Forrester, will discuss how companies can evolve for the future when he delivers P2PX’s closing keynote. The title of his presentation is: “Digital Mastery: A Roadmap for Transformation in the Age of the Customer.”

Hosted by the Path to Purchase Institute, a sister organization of Convenience Store News, this year’s Path to Purchase Expo will be held Nov. 13-14 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. P2PX is the world’s largest gathering of brand manufacturers, retailers, agency professionals and solution providers for marketing to shoppers.