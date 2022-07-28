Paytronix & PDI Partner on Digital Ordering Integration

NEWTON, Mass. — Digital guest experience platform Paytronix Systems Inc. is partnering with Professional Datasolutions Inc. (PDI) on an exclusive launch to help c-store brands win in the competitive digital ordering marketplace.

The integration of Paytronix and PDI Enterprise management software will make it easier for c-store brands to manage digital ordering and delivery by providing the tools to track real-time inventory, maintain pricing, and manage financial information for reporting and accounting. The integration will help retailers create a digital storefront with their entire inventory, which can often include more than 4,000 SKUs.

"C-stores are transforming rapidly, which is why so many have turned to Paytronix for digital ordering solutions," said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. "Digital ordering not only increases sales on its own, but it’s the critical component in moving customers from pump to store so that c-stores can win in today’s hyper-competitive delivery market.

"As many brands kicked off their digital-ordering operations with food offerings, this initiative enables them to increase customer basket size by offering center-store items too," Robbins added.

The digital ordering platform works by connecting Paytronix Order & Delivery customers to the inventory and pricing information in PDI Enterprise.

Benefits of Paytronix Order & Delivery with the PDI integration include:

Getting customers to what they want more quickly: A deep inventory of goods is only useful if consumers can easily find what they want, according to the companies. Paytronix Order & Delivery offers search functionality and built-in intelligent upsell and cross-sell features. C-stores can provide consumers with additional relevant items in real time, leading to increased basket size and spend.

Centralized order & pricing management: C-stores have multiple channels open to them, including their own mobile apps, as well as third-party services. Paytronix Handoff enables stores to connect third-party marketplaces directly to their pointof sale, simplifying the daily management of orders while offering options such as variable pricing.

Real-time inventory management: Consumers can have confidence that the item they put in their checkout cart is the item they’ll actually receive. With real-time access to inventory information, consumers will only see items that are available for purchase, increasing consumer satisfaction and reducing order errors.

Financial tracking and reporting: Offering items for sale through different channels means that pricing, sales tax and inventory are moving through multiple systems.

"Our goal is to unlock the power of retailer data and enable that retailer to innovate faster, make better decisions, and evolve the definition of convenience," said Jeff Hassman, vice president of platform product strategy and partnerships at PDI. "Launching this initiative with Paytronix opens up a whole new world for retailers to support ever-evolving consumer shopping patterns and compete with the fast delivery options that have emerged over the past few years."

Digital orders have risen to one-third of total restaurant and convenience store food orders— up from just 12 percent pre-pandemic, according to the recently published "2022 Paytronix Order & Delivery Report: Navigating the Digital New Normal."

PDI software is designed to help businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. More than 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 plus locations worldwide, use PDI solutions.

Newton-based Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management solutions for restaurants and convenience stores, empowering more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences.