Peeps Opens Factory Doors to Fans Through New Sweepstakes

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — For the first time ever, the Peeps brand is opening its factory doors to consumers through the Peeps Helping Peeps Sweepstakes.

In conjunction with the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley (UWGLV), the sweepstakes' grand prize winner will receive a trip for four for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Peeps factory, located in Bethlehem.

To be eligible for entry, consumers must make a $5 donation or more to UWGLV that will go toward supporting community schools between Jan. 30 and April 8.

"Although we've had many requests and lots of fans show up at our doors over the years, the Peeps factory has never been open to the public," said Matt Pye, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Just Born Quality Confections. "We couldn't think of a better reason to open our doors for the first time ever than by teaming up with our local United Way to help give back to the community that Peeps calls home.

"The winner of our Peeps Helping Peeps Sweepstakes will embark upon a once-in-a-lifetime tour of our factory and witness first-hand how our iconic Peeps marshmallow is made, all while helping raise funds in support of important community enhancing programs," he added.

The grand prize winner will be notified on or about April 12 and will be announced at United Way's Day of Caring event on April 18. He or she will also receive a $250 shopping spree at the Peeps and Co. store. Hotel and airfare will be accommodated if necessary.

"United Way just celebrated its 100th anniversary. It's a new century, and we've embraced a new way of helping our community," said David Lewis, president of UWGLV. "We are excited about this tremendous partnership with Peeps, and are honored that such an iconic brand is helping us achieve our goals in our next century of giving back."

More information on the Peeps Helping Peeps Sweepstakes is available here .

Bethlehem-based Just Born Quality Confections is maker of Peeps, Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews brands.