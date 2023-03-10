People on the Move: Advantage Solutions, Impact 21, Marathon Petroleum & Parker's

AlixPartners

Justin MacFarlane rejoined AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, as a partner and managing director in its global retail practice.

MacFarlane brings nearly three decades of experience in results-oriented leadership roles in consulting and as a C-suite executive at large retailers. His expertise includes transforming companies for growth and leading operational improvements to increase financial results. He is also an expert in digital transformations in the retail and consumer space.

His corporate experience includes serving as chief strategy, analytics, and innovation officer at Macy's Inc.; senior vice president of corporate strategy at Ann Inc., owner of the Ann Taylor, Loft and Lou & Grey brands, and executive vice president and chief customer officer at Ascena Retail Group Inc.

From 2006 to 2010, prior to his corporate positions, MacFarlane worked at AlixPartners, joining the firm from a well-known global retail consultancy.

FeedbackNow by Forrester

David Price joined FeedbackNow by Forrester to help grow the firm's presence in the convenience channel.

Price comes to FeedbackNow with more than 35 years of experience. He started his professional career in the convenience store industry, working for Mobil Oil Co. in point-of-sale marketing throughout the Northeast. Most recently, Price sold high-end security for ADT.

"The common denominator is helping people," Price said. "If you listen to your prospective customer and learn what challenges they face, solutions can be presented that help them work more efficiently and successfully."

Flexeserve Inc.

Flexeserve Inc. appointed Adam Dyer as its director of culinary. Dyer will apply his extensive knowledge of American food and foodservice to the expansion of Flexeserve, hot-holding partner to major retailers and hot food operators across a variety of sectors.

In his new role, Dyer will head up the soon-to-open Culinary Support Center at Flexeserve Inc.'s headquarters in Southlake, Texas.

Grocery Supply Co.

After a 44-year career at Grocery Supply Co. (GSC) President and CEO Michael J. Bain retired from the company effective Dec. 31. Bain rose through the ranks serving GSC in various operations roles in multiple locations across the GSC system before taking on the role of president and CEO.

Following Bain's retirement, GSC named Ryan McKenzie president and CEO. McKenzie grew up in the family business and has been an integral part of GSC's management team for 23 years. McKenzie most recently served as chief operating officer.

In addition, GSC promoted Robert Cody, corporate controller, to vice president of purchasing. A 29-year company veteran, Cody will now oversee all aspects of purchasing and work closely with Teresa Reynolds, director of purchasing and category management. As part of this transition, John Prickette assumed the role of GSC's senior vice president of sales and marketing and continues to lead and support sales, purchasing and customer care.