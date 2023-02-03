People on the Move: ARKO, Grabango, Paytronix, Sheetz & Upshop

Cantadurucu previously served the company as head of global accounts for the retail business segment. In his new leadership role, he is responsible for Diebold Nixdorf's global retail business strategy and operations, including business development, global sales and customer relationship management.
Cantadurucu will also serve as a member of the company's senior executive leadership team, reporting to Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and CEO.
As a key leader within Diebold Nixdorf for nearly 20 years, Cantadurucu has most recently been responsible for driving the strategies and operations for the company's top global retail accounts. In addition, he has nearly 15 years of leadership experience within the company in various financial and operational roles, including vice president of finance, global retail; vice president of finance, EMEA; chief operating officer, Wincor Nixdorf North America; and chief financial officer, Wincor Nixdorf Turkey.
Grabango
Ken Fenyo joined Grabango as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). As CMO, Fenyo's focus is on scaling Grabango's network of checkout-free enabled stores and shaping a new experience for grocery and convenience store shoppers.
Fenyo comes to Grabango from Coresight Research, where, as president, research & advisory, he delivered data-driven insights on retail and technology, led the advisory business and accelerated growth for his retail clients. At McKinsey & Co., Fenyo led Consumer Markets for Fuel, McKinsey's startup practice.
Fenyo was also previously CEO of the cloud-based digital coupon and loyalty platform YOU Technology, where he built the business into the retail industry's largest incentive network with clients including Kroger, Wakefern and Fresh Direct. Additionally, as vice president of loyalty & digital at The Kroger Co., Fenyo created the industry's first digital coupon program, launched the Kroger rewards loyalty program, and overhauled its $100 million-plus personalized marketing program.
Indiana Food and Fuel Association
Scot Imus will step down as executive director from the Indiana Food and Fuel Association (IFFA) at the end of April.
Imus joined IFFA in 2003 after a career in Washington, D.C. During his 20 years in Washington, D.C., Imus spent his early career on Capitol Hill, last serving as staff director of a congressional subcommittee. He later served as vice president of NATSO, the association representing America's truck stops.
Par Pacific Holdings
Par Pacific Holdings Inc. appointed William Monteleone as president effective Jan. 1. In his new role, Monteleone will continue to report to CEO William Pate and will be responsible for all company operations in refining, logistics, renewables and retail along with the commercial, information technology, procurement and human resources functions.
Monteleone has been with Par Pacific since 2013, most recently having served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) since 2017. Since 2012, Monteleone has been on Par Pacific's board of directors. Prior to joining Par Pacific, Monteleone was vice president at Equity Group Investments, the Chicago-based private investment firm founded and led by Sam Zell, where he was involved in a range of restructurings and investments primarily within the energy industry.
He began his professional career at Banc of America Securities LLC.
Concurrent with Monteleone's promotion, Shawn Flores has been promoted to senior vice president and CFO. Flores has been with Par Pacific since 2014 in a variety of financial leadership roles. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of finance where he was responsible for Par Pacific's treasury, risk management, financial planning and strategy, and mergers and acquisitions functions.
Prior to joining Par Pacific, Flores worked in finance roles with BG Group in Houston and the United Kingdom.
Paytronix
Paytronix named Pamela Robertson chief marketing officer (CMO).