People on the Move: ARKO, Grabango, Paytronix, Sheetz & Upshop

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

ARKO Corp.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Don Bassell will retire from ARKO Corp. at the end of 2023 after 42 years in the industry. He is expected to remain in his position until his successor is in place and stay on until early 2024 to assist with the transition process.

"In 16 years with the company, Don has been a tireless leader and seasoned partner who helped ARKO grow, scale and innovate from a regional leader into one of the largest convenience store operators in the country," said Arie Kotler, ARKO's chairman, president and CEO. "As a leader, he has built a world-class finance department with a deep bench of talent, while helping guide the company through over 20 acquisitions. As a colleague, his deep knowledge of the industry has made him a trusted advisor to the team and mentor to innumerable employees."

Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group promoted Kevin Roberts to a newly designed chief commercial officer (CCO) role and Julian Burzynski to a newly created role of chief operating officer (COO). These appointments were effective Jan. 1 following the retirement of E. Lloyd Sobel, former CCO.

As CCO, Roberts will build on his track record of leading Breakthru's Supplier Business Development team and will oversee the company's commercial strategy, including initiatives that support and enable the supplier and customer selling organizations.

In his role as COO, Burzynski will oversee Breakthru's customer-first execution strategy across North America including oversight of the United States and Canadian operating units and route-to-consumer efforts.

Sobel joined Breakthru in 2016 and his successes include leading the commercial agenda across the company's footprint while helping to maximize growth and profitability. Previously, Sobel served as president and CEO of Empire Merchant's in New York as well as president of Charmer Industries-Metro NY.

CandyRific LLC

CandyRific LLC promoted Frank Puglia to executive vice president, product development. He previously held title to creative director.

Puglia has worked with CandyRific for 18 years, first working with a design agency on CandyRific products. In 2010, Puglia joined CandyRific full time and was named creative director in 2013. Following CandyRific's acquisition of Hilco in 2014, he gained oversight responsibility for product development for Hilco. At CandyRific, Puglia is responsible for overseeing four full-time designers.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf named Ilhami Cantadurucu executive vice president, global retail, effective Jan. 1. He replaces Hermann Wimmer, who joined the company in 2019 and is stepping down from the role for personal reasons.