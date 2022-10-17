People on the Move: Bounteous, Colonial Group & VP Racing Fuels

Colonial Group Inc.

Colonial Group Inc. named Alexandra McCants to the newly created role of vice president of human resources for the Savannah, Ga.-based group of companies.

As vice president of human resources, McCants' responsibilities will be to partner with Colonial Group's leadership and the human resources team to provide human resources support to employees within the corporate and subsidiary companies of the family-owned business founded in 1921.

McCants was previously with Emerson, serving as vice president of human resources for commercial & residential solutions, supporting 25,000 team members, with a global human resource team of more than 400 employees. She also served as vice president of talent management & diversity for the entire company population of 110,000 employees.

The Convenience Distribution Association

Corey Cooper, of Stephenson Wholesale Co., was elected to serve as the 2023 chair of the Convenience Distribution Association (CDA). He was presented with the customary green jacket and gavel symbolizing the position of chair at the association's Annual Membership Meeting, which took place at CDA's Convenience Distribution Business Exchange in September in Chicago.

Cooper began working in retail grocery while in high school, working his way up the ladder. In 1990, he moved into beverage direct-to-store delivery distribution management. He joined Durant, Okla.-based Stephenson Wholesale Co. in 1998 as a street sales rep. In 2005, Cooper began building Stephenson's prepared beverage division, before serving in a leadership role starting in 2010 up until 2021. This propelled him into legislative and government affairs, in which he remains very active. He currently heads Stephenson's new market development, which includes beverage, janitorial/sanitation, foodservice, data collection and sales.

He has been actively involved in CDA for years, serving on the board and the Industry Affairs, Government Affairs, Finance & Audit and Executive committees.

CDA also named Bill Henry, of Kellogg Co., as the Dean of the Industry. Henry has been in the industry for nearly four decades. Throughout his career, Henry has been an active member of the industry, helping to keep it moving forward. As a supporter of CDA, he served on the board for four years and on the Warehouse Delivered Snack Committee as well as the Education and Research committee, where he still serves today.

In addition, Kevin Barney, of Atlantic Dominion Distributors in Virginia Beach, Va., took home CDA's Distinguished Leadership Award. Barney has been active in CDA for many years. He served as chair of the association in 2018, and served and supported the Executive Committee for an additional year. He currently serves on the board, the Past Chair's Advisory Council, the Finance & Audit Committee, the CBD/Cannabis Task Force and the Industry Affairs Committee as co-chair of the tobacco subcommittee.