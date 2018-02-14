People on the Move: Changes in Leadership

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Bennett Pump Co.

Bennett Pump Co, appointed Spencer Hines as its new president. He will lead global operations for Bennett, including wholly owned subsidiary, Shanghai Bennett located in Shanghai.

Spencer served in several capacities at Bennett between 2010 and 2014, including vice president of operations and for the past four years as the vice president of Bennett's parent company, Hines Corp.

Clark Brands LLC

Clark Brands LLC named Stacey Yimet as interim CEO following the departure of former CEO Stephen Ruch. As a founding member of Clark Brands, Yimet has a unique view of the company, its history, and its capabilities. He will be leading the company as the board of directors searches for a permanent CEO.

Convenience Valet

Convenience Valet named Steve Jungmann as its new president and CEO, following the retirement of former CEO David Baum. He brings with him more than 30 years of sales, marketing, retail and leadership experience.

Jungmann has served in senior leadership roles for companies such as Kraft Foods, Solo Cup and SUPERVALU. Prior to joining Convenience Valet, Jungmann served as president of sales for Richelieu Foods.

In his new role at Convenience Valet, Jungmann assumes immediate direct operational control over the business and will report to the board of directors. He will drive Convenience Valet's long-term strategic growth including any future add-on businesses.

J. Polep Distribution Services

J. Polep Distribution Services promoted Eric Polep to president and CEO, reporting to the chairman of the board, Jeffrey Polep.

"Eric has proven time and again he understands how to grow with the industry and as the business dictates. He represents J. Polep with pride and his everyday goal is to make sure each customer and vendor sees the outcome of long-term success, which is the foundation to our business," said Jeffrey Polep.

Eric Polep will continue to work closely with his father, Jeffrey Polep and all of the companies support staff to ensure effective execution of strategies and operational services.

Motiva Enterprises LLC

Brian Coffman, former senior vice president of refining for Andeavor, has been named president and CEO of Motiva Enterprises LLC. He replaces Dan Romasko, who served as CEO for the past four years.

"I've watched as Motiva has made significant strides over the last four years to transform its business through focused improvement efforts under Dan's leadership," Coffman said. "I am thrilled to be part of the journey ahead for Motiva as we explore new opportunities for growth and development."

Since December 2013, Coffman has provided strategic operational leadership to the refineries within the Andeavor (formerly known as Tesoro Corp.) portfolio. Prior to that, he spent 30 years with Conoco serving in a variety of domestic and foreign leadership roles in refining, transportation, pipeline, marketing, and strategy and planning.

Ronnoco Coffee LLC

Ronnoco Coffee LLC named Terry McDaniel as its new CEO and board member. He previously served as president/CEO of Inventure Foods Inc. for the past 11 years where he led the turnaround of the company to become one of the leading growth companies in the healthy natural food segment.

McDaniel brings more than 30 years of food and beverage management experience to Ronnoco Coffee. Previously, McDaniel also led Wise Foods, and had significant sales and marketing roles at Grand Metropolitan Co. (Häagen-Dazs), Nestle and Tropicana Products.

He serves on the board of directors for Foster Farms and Café Valley, and serves on the Grocery Manufacturers of America President Advisory Council.

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc.

The board of directors of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc. (USTC) named Robert B. Fulford Jr. as CEO effective Feb. 1.

Fulford comes to USTC from Reynolds American Inc. where he was the vice president of leaf operations and previously held senior level positions with R.J. Reynolds and Brown & Williamson.

Fulford will have responsibility for the day-to-day activities of the consolidated organization as well as the development and implementation of annual, long-term, and strategic plans.