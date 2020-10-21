People on the Move: Energy North Group, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Marathon Petroleum & Parker's

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top in the industry.

Acosta

Acosta appointed Brian Wynne as CEO. Wynne will work closely with Darian Pickett, who remains with the company and assumes the role of CEO of Acosta's North American Sales Agency.

Wynne is a seasoned senior executive with more than 30 years in the packaged goods industry. He has held executive positions in organizations spanning several categories, both in traditional consumer product goods companies as well as service-centric businesses. Wynne spent more than 20 years working in various leadership roles in the Coca-Cola organization, culminating with his role as president of the North American Still Beverages Unit.

Acosta also appointed Chandra McCormack as chief financial officer (CFO). She brings with her more than 25 years of financial leadership experience in public and private companies, including nearly 20 years in the consumer packaged food and product industry.

Most recently, McCormack served as CFO for Greyhound Lines Inc. Before Greyhound, she served in CFO roles at several retail, restaurant and CPG companies, including 13 years with Dean Foods Co. in various financial leadership roles.

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT) tapped as Guy Meldrum as the new head of its U.S. business, Reynolds American. He previously served as BAT's the regional director of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East business,

Meldrum succeeds Ricardo Oberlander, who became president of Reynolds American after it was acquired by BAT in 2017.

The company also announced that Luc Jobin will succeed Richard Burrows as its chairman at the conclusion of its annual general meeting in April 2021. Jobin, who joined the BAT board of directors in 2017 and was formerly chief executive of Canadian National Railway Co., will be appointed as chairman designate effective March 1, 2021, in order to ensure an effective transition in leadership of the board.

Energy North Group

Energy North Group appointed Kim Keil, wholesale account manager, to lead its expansion into the Upstate New York territory. She brings more than 15 years' experience as an energy professional to the role.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Jeff Blalock, vice president of convenience sales, retired from Flower Foods Inc.

Blalock has been responsible for growing the company's Mrs. Freshley's and Tastykake snack cake business within convenience stores nationwide through both warehouse and direct-store-delivery (DSD) channels.

During his 46-year career with Flowers, Blalock held a number of sales management positions at various bakeries, and was involved in Flowers' DSD expansion into Texas and the Southwest in the 1980s. In 1990, he joined the company's cake team, with a focus on developing cake sales through supermarket, club and c-stores.

Blalock held leadership roles in the industry, serving on the board of the NACS and on the NACS Supplier Board. He also has served as supplier member and supplier committee chair of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores.