People on the Move: Growth Energy, Hershey's & Parker's Convenience Stores

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers, wholesalers and suppliers in the convenience store industry are only as good as their management teams and employees. In this special roundup, Convenience Store News runs down the most recent executive changes at the top of the industry.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. promoted Tracy Schaefer to senior vice president and chief information officer.

Schaefer joined Conagra in 2001 as a financial analyst and served in a variety of leadership roles in multiple functional areas as well as enterprise-wide initiatives.

"Tracy has a strong track record of delivering excellent results in finance, information technology and global business services," said Dave Marberger, chief financial officer, Conagra Brands. "Her deep understanding of the business, strategic mindset, and exceptional leadership skills will all be critical as we continue to work across the enterprise to deliver on our strategic plans."

Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc. expanded its leadership team with the addition of Mark Hobbs, executive vice president of corporate development. He is responsible for contributing to the company's efforts to bring the "sum of the parts" valuation to fruition, along with identifying growth opportunities in both current and new markets.

Hobbs is an experienced investment banker. He brings more than 28 years of energy industry experience to his new role, where he will lead and participate in strategic advisory engagements across the downstream sector. Additionally, he brings deep sector knowledge with expertise in downstream, midstream, oilfield services and renewables, according to Delek.

Before joining Delek, Hobbs previously held a position at Citigroup, where he spent the past 11-years as a managing director, leading coverage efforts across the global downstream sector, including renewable fuels. During his tenure, he worked closely with international oil companies, national oil companies and independent refiners, advising on both strategic and capital raising transactions.

Prior to Citigroup, Hobbs worked for other global financial institutions in leadership roles in Houston and London.

Growth Energy

Growth Energy named Jake Comer as vice president of market development, where he will lead the domestic market expansion of higher ethanol-blended fuel.

Comer brings more than a decade of retail fuel experience to his new role, having served in leadership positions on the fuel teams at Kum & Go, Murphy USA, and most recently, Casey's General Stores Inc., where he served as director of retail fuels.