PepsiCo Launches 'Jefa Owned' Campaign Aimed at Helping Latina-Owned Businesses

PURCHASE, N.Y. — PepsiCo Inc. has launched Jefa-Owned (owned by a Latina Boss), a national visibility campaign powered by the Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow) platform. It encourages more Latina-owned food and beverage small businesses to apply for personalized business building support services.

To mark the launch, PepsiCo leaders joined Latina business owners for the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony, where they unveiled the first-ever Jefa-Owned neon sign, designed by PepsiCo. They also revealed limited-edition merchandise honoring businesses owned by a Latina boss, designed in collaboration with Hija de tu Madre, a lifestyle brand founded by Latina entrepreneur Patty Delgado, who also established March 31 as National Jefa Day.

As part of its Racial Equality Journey Hispanic Initiative, PepsiCo launched the multi-faceted Juntos Crecemos platform last fall. It aims to strengthen Hispanic-owned businesses, specifically restaurants, bodegas and carnicerías (meat markets), to address foundational business challenges and support business growth.

According to the 2020 State of Latinos Entrepreneurship Report, Latina women represent 40 percent of all Latino-owned businesses (men and women), with 41 percent of Latina business owners reporting "large negative impacts" as a result of the pandemic. As a result, twice as many Latina-led companies experience closure compared to Latino-led (male only) businesses, the report concluded.

"Latinas are a powerful economic force in the U.S., creating businesses at a rate six times the national average," said Esperanza Teasdale, vice president and general manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Despite this accelerated growth rate, Latinas are confronting foundational challenges which must be addressed. This Women's History Month, PepsiCo is proud to grow the impact of the Juntos Crecemos platform with a focus on helping Latina business owners strengthen their businesses while raising visibility for them through the Jefa-Owned campaign. Having each Latina business owner turn on her Jefa-Owned neon sign is a testament to their entrepreneurial achievements, their resilience, as well as the important role they play in the U.S. economy."

Applications for the Juntos Crecemos Hispanic Digital & Delivery Program are open now. It is an eight-week personalized business building program that offers expert consultation for delivery logistics, technology, marketing and search engine optimization, all which are designed to help businesses create a viable digital presence to access more customers. Participants will have access to one-on-one consultation from experts, where they will receive coaching and guidance on devising solutions for their unique business challenges.

"Supporting Latina-owned businesses is intrinsically linked to strengthening the overall community it serves. From job creation to revenue generation, these businesses are positively impacting families, the communities and the economy," said Antonio Escalona, senior vice president and general manager, Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo Foods North America. "Our Jefa-Owned campaign is not only a celebration of the 'Latina Boss,' it is an affirmation of the vital role they play in our economy and the commitment of PepsiCo to help their continued growth."

"To have PepsiCo support us, as small businesses, it feels like we are not invisible," added Elizabeth Espinoza, owner of Miranda's Grocery and one of the small businesses PepsiCo supports through Juntos Crecemos. "PepsiCo is providing much needed business tools, resources and training that we would otherwise not be able to access. I am truly proud to be a part of Jefa-Owned, and I look forward to being a beacon of light to other Latina business owners in our Hispanic community."

