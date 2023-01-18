Performance Food Group Launches Second Enterprise Associate Resource Group

RICHMOND, Va. — Performance Food Group (PFG) created a Black inclusion group (BIG) — its second enterprise associate resource group (ARG) — as part of its diversity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.

Introduced to the company in late December 2022, the BIG advocates for the inclusion, advancement and empowerment of Black/African American associates at PFG by helping the company create awareness and opportunities to increase Black representation, increase successful diversity recruitment strategies, and build a sense of community for Black associates and their allies.

"PFG has long valued a workforce that is representative of the communities that we serve," said Scott McPherson, executive vice president, president and CEO of convenience, and executive sponsor for the BIG. "The introduction of our newest ARG allows us to continue our work to provide equitable development and growth opportunities for all PFG associates."

The group is led by co-chairs Tameka McCoy, regional director of human resources, and Scott Cosby, sales director of convenience, foodservice.

"I'm excited about [the] BIG and our progress," said Claudia B. Mills, vice president of diversity, inclusion and belonging. "With more than 30,000 associates across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, ARGs are part of a broader enterprise strategy that focuses on ensuring our associates feel supported and valued regardless of their level, role, location, ethnicity, race or background."

ARGs are company-sponsored, associate-led networks that foster inclusion and build community. The BIG is the second of eight planned ARGs that will help lead and direct PFG in future endeavors. The company had previously launched the Women of PFG ARG in 2022.

Based in Richmond, PFG has a nationwide network of more than 150 distribution facilities and 35,000 associates. It markets and delivers food and related products to 300,000-plus locations, including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores.