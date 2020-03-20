PHOTO GALLERY: 7-Eleven Brings Evolution Store to the Big Apple

NEW YORK — 7-Eleven Inc. opened its latest Evolution Store in a city known for its fast-paced lifestyles and ever-evolving landscape of innovation: the Big Apple.

Evolution Stores are real-time, real-life, experiential testing grounds where customers can try and buy the retailer's latest innovations in revolutionary new store formats. They are also the first 7-Eleven stores to integrate restaurant concepts into the store design.

The New York City 7-Eleven Evolution Store, located at 88 Greenwich St. in Manhattan, features Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, a new Southern-inspired quick-serve concept that serves up made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders.

Billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For," Raise the Roost offers a simple menu: made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders with signature sauces; bone-in and boneless wings; signature chicken sandwiches; and breakfast sandwiches. The in-store proprietary restaurant offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go options.