PHOTO GALLERY: 7-Eleven Brings Evolution Store to the Big Apple
NEW YORK — 7-Eleven Inc. opened its latest Evolution Store in a city known for its fast-paced lifestyles and ever-evolving landscape of innovation: the Big Apple.
Evolution Stores are real-time, real-life, experiential testing grounds where customers can try and buy the retailer's latest innovations in revolutionary new store formats. They are also the first 7-Eleven stores to integrate restaurant concepts into the store design.
The New York City 7-Eleven Evolution Store, located at 88 Greenwich St. in Manhattan, features Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, a new Southern-inspired quick-serve concept that serves up made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders.
Billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For," Raise the Roost offers a simple menu: made-from-scratch, hand-breaded fried chicken tenders with signature sauces; bone-in and boneless wings; signature chicken sandwiches; and breakfast sandwiches. The in-store proprietary restaurant offers both made-to-order and grab-and-go options.
"On-the-go customers are looking for high-quality, differentiated food options and 7-Eleven continues to explore new concepts that meet that demand," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joseph DePinto. "Raise the Roost offers craveable food and generous portions at prices below what you'll find at most fried chicken establishments."
In addition to the Southern-inspired cuisine, this Evolution Store also offers:
- Customizable, made-to-order specialty drinks, such as flavored lattes, mochas, smoothies, cold brew coffee, and more.
- Self-serve bean-to-cup coffee with the addition of touchscreen machines that brew custom hot and iced coffee in just seconds.
- Novelty beverages on tap that dispense cold beverages like tea, cold brew, kombucha, nitro cold brew, flavored drinks, and more.
- A cold treats bar with self-serve frozen yogurt and ice cream that can be swirled to create custom flavors with multiple toppings.
- Mobile Checkout, whereby customers can skip the checkout counter and pay for their purchases via the 7-Eleven app and accompanying 7Rewards loyalty program.
- 7NOW Delivery, 7-Eleven's on-demand delivery app that allows customers to have convenience delivered straight to their door.
MAKING ITS DEBUT
7-Eleven held a grand opening for its NYC Evolution Store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12. As part of the celebration, the retailer featured:
- An on-site personality from WHTZ radio, who hosted a live feed with call-in promotions.
- Free samples, a prize wheel, and free raffles with a chance to win a TV.
- Attendees received a free medium coffee and Big Gulp.
- 7-Eleven Project A-Game, which included a check presentation to the leadership of a public service high school.
7-Eleven's NYC Evolution Store is the third of its kind. The retailer opened its first Evolution Store in Dallas last year, followed by the second in Washington D.C., at 504 K St. A San Diego store at 3504 El Cajon Blvd. will open in the coming weeks.
"Today's customers expect even more than they did just a year ago when 7-Eleven opened its first Evolution Store in Dallas," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "Consumer feedback — from that original store and the neighborhoods these new stores will serve — helped our store development team refine and design this next generation of the 7-Eleven shopping experience. We have raised the bar for convenience and invite everyone to come experience it for themselves."
Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.