PHOTO GALLERY: Fuel City Puts Foodservice Front & Center

HALTOM CITY, Texas — What happens when a convenience store chain that's coined "home to the best tacos in Texas" partners with a nationally recognized fried chicken quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept?

The answer, according to Fuel City, is customers' foodservice dreams come true.

Since 1995, Fuel City, a family-owned and -operated chain of seven convenience stores throughout Texas, has been delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to customers by way of the company's slogan: "Where Dreams Come True."

Maintaining a food-forward focus, Fuel City was recently searching for a high-value, complimentary foodservice program to partner with for the opening of its newest store in Haltom City. Offering a scalable, well-recognized food concept that specializes in quality and quick service, Fuel City found a partner in Chester's Chicken.

"We were drawn to Chester's by its strong, established history and bright future. Most importantly, the product is excellent. ... The core menu is unlike any of our existing food offerings and brings a rich new mix of options to our loyal customers," Joseph Bickham, CEO of Fuel City, told Convenience Store News. "We are receiving excellent feedback from our customers already."

The partnership reintroduces Chester's Chicken to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as the QSR chain puts The Lone Star State at the center of a company growth initiative.

"We have a strong presence in most of Texas with many travel center locations across the state. To us, the Dallas-Fort Worth market is a no-brainer, and we couldn't think of a better partner to reenter this market [with] than Fuel City," said Oliver Vereschagin, regional director, West, for Chester's International LLC. "We know they are top-notch operators with decades of experience in foodservice. Chester's is in good hands with Fuel City, and we know all of the Fuel City customers will get a great experience."