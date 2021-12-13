PHOTO GALLERY: Fuelco Differentiates From the Pack With Foodsmart Store Concept

YONKERS, N.Y. — Fuelco/Foodsmart's young president Adam Musa describes his convenience store/gas station concept as a fresh and healthy alternative to the more "bodega-like" c-stores found in the upscale suburb of Yonkers, located just north of New York City.

Musa recently welcomed local officials to the newest Fuelco/Foodsmart store for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the site, which features deeply discounted fuel alongside a store that looks more like a Trader Joe's than a typical c-store.

"We're trying to bring healthy alternatives in terms of snacks to the community, as well as lower-priced gas. It's so low that people think it's a joke," Musa said during the ribbon-cutting, when a gallon of unleaded gasoline cost $1.99 at the location.

The Yonkers store is 22-year-old Musa's second Fuelco/Foodsmart location. The first opened last year in Valhalla, N.Y., in a busy suburban area near the local community college and a children's medical center.

Musa's company currently operates a total of 15 gas stations and is planning to open additional service stations and c-stores in Westchester County and Putnam Valley in New York, Fairfield County in Connecticut, and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

With the Foodsmart brand, Musa is attempting to respond to evolving consumer tastes.

"The world is changing. Diets are changing. Keto friendly, kosher, vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and other dietary restrictions have people transforming their diets," he said. "Unfortunately, most traditional convenience stores have not adapted."