PHOTO GALLERY: Inside Parker’s Kitchen

CHARLESTON, S.C. — In its quest to signify to customers that it is not just a convenience store, but rather a foodservice store that offers convenience, Parker’s is putting its money on its new Parker’s Kitchen store concept.

Parker’s Kitchen spotlights fresh, hot, Southern-inspired food that is made from scratch daily. Over the last year, Parker’s Kitchen has rolled out to approximately 40 locations across Georgia and South Carolina.

Now, the c-store retailer is upping the ante. This past May, Parker’s announced that it is investing $50 million in the Charleston, S.C., market in particular, where the company plans to bring 40 Parker’s Kitchen locations over the next four years.

“In our never-ending desire to exceed customer expectation, we are committed to redefining the look and feel of immediate-consumption retail as we continue to transition from a convenience store company that sells food into a food company that sells convenience,” Parker’s CEO Greg Parker told Convenience Store News. “All of our Charleston locations offer the highest quality construction and store design in the industry with self-checkout, self-ordering food kiosks, indoor/outdoor dining, and many other unique features that set us apart from the competition.”