PHOTO GALLERY: The New School of Convenience

SAN ANTONIO — College students today are no different than those of yesteryears in that their busy, on-the-go lifestyles demand ease and convenience. What is different, however, is how their perspectives on ease and convenience have evolved, with students today demanding more from their on-campus experience and the way convenience is delivered to them.

Enter Cyber Café, a first-of-its-kind on-campus convenience store developed through a partnership between Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) in San Antonio and Chartwells Higher Education, a company dedicated to reinventing the on-campus dining experience.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the 1,200-square-foot OLLU Cyber Café is unique in that it is completely self-service, offering busy students a cashierless experience.

“Students tell us that they really like the variety available in the store and they appreciate the 24/7 access because it fits with their schedules,” said Shaun Comeaux, director of dining services for Chartwells Higher Education.

Of Chartwells’ 24 higher education accounts in Texas, Cyber Café is the first to provide 24/7 cashierless service, according to Comeaux.