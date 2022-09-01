PHOTO GALLERY: Parker's Partners to Provide Emergency Housing for Women

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Parker's and Union Mission cut the ribbon on Parker's House: A Home for Women in a ceremony held Aug. 31.

The facility is dedicated to providing emergency housing and comprehensive services for unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness in Savannah and across coastal Georgia. It will officially open on Sept. 6, and will provide housing and support services to 100 women annually.

According to Union Mission, women comprise approximately 28 percent of the homeless population in Savannah, and Savannah-Chatham County has the second highest rate of homelessness in Georgia.

"On any given night in Chatham County, approximately 180 women are experiencing homelessness," said Union Mission President and CEO Michael Traynor. "The demand for Parker's House from women in our community is tremendous. This facility will be laser-focused on helping unaccompanied, homeless women, offering much-needed housing and essential services 24/7."

Located at 125 Fahm St. in the former J.C. Lewis Healthcare building in Savannah, the 10,590-square-foot facility will offer emergency housing, on-site case workers, residential assistants and support services for up to 32 women for 90 days.

Parker's House also includes a common kitchen, living room, dining room, computer room, multipurpose conference center and laundry room. Interior walls throughout the facility feature empowering quotes designed to inspire women at Parker's House.

"It's not a crime to be homeless. It's a crime not to do something about it," Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

In 2021, Parker's made a $250,000 donation to Union Mission from the Parker's Community Fund, which is administered by the Savannah Community Foundation, to support the founding of the new Parker's House. The Parker's Community Fund is focused on making a transformative impact in the areas that the convenience store operator serves in Georgia and South Carolina.

"We're thrilled to support Union Mission's vision to create a safe space for women experiencing homelessness in Savannah by creating Parker's House," said Parker's founder and CEO Greg Parker. "There's an urgent need to provide emergency housing and support services for women in need right here in our community."

At the ribbon cutting — which also included Union Mission Board Chairman Neilie Dunn, Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation Board Chairman Dr. Paul Pressly, and Reverend Patricia Youngquist — Parker issued a challenge to the Savannah community, pledging to match up to $100,000 for new donations made to Parker's House through Sept. 30.

An Inside Look at Parker's House

Parker's House offers a safe, secure environment that includes 16 bedrooms with shared baths, as well as an adjacent gated courtyard that was renovated by accomplished local landscape designer John McEllen.