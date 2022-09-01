PHOTO GALLERY: Parker's Partners to Provide Emergency Housing for Women
Interior renovations included building out the existing space to comply with COVID-19 safety standards and precautions, upgrades to ensure American Disabilities Act compliance as well as improvements to the electrical, plumbing and fire suppression systems.
Additionally, SCAD SERVE, a university initiative devoted to developing community-related solutions, commissioned Savannah College of Art and Design graduate Robin Maaya to work with Union Mission to beautify the walls at Parker's House by photographing Union Mission clients in various programs. The collection of 28 photographs entitled "Mission of Mercy" portrays the stories and celebrates the lives of local men and women served by Union Mission.
Each Parker's House client will be assigned a case manager for individualized case management, wellness checks, employment support and referrals to primary care and mental health providers. For clients in mental health crisis, the Union Mission Counseling Center will create individual service plans.
For 85 years, Union Mission has cared for Savannah's homeless community by offering emergency, transitional and permanent housing solutions to those in need. It also provides mental health counseling, food, clothing, transportation and job placements as part of its comprehensive wrap-around supportive services available to all homeless people in the community. The mission of Union Mission is to partner with people to end their homelessness through housing and supportive services.
In 2021, Union Mission helped transition 603 men, women and children from the streets of Savannah to safe, stable housing, providing 134,658 nights of housing and more than 75,320 meals to individuals and families in need.
Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's operates more than 70 convenience stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.