PHOTO GALLERY: Platte Street Mercantile Blends Nostalgia With Modern Convenience  

DENVER — Platte Street Mercantile co-owners Tammy Williams and Janine Williams — best friends with the same last name — have been designing grab-and-go markets for the hotel industry for nearly a decade. When they moved their office to Denver’s booming Platte Street community, the retail design veterans recognized an immediate need for a quality grab-and-go convenience store to serve the neighborhood with lunches, beverages, snacks, and grocery and convenience items.

Janine and Tammy have wanted to open their own store since they began working together at Impulsify, a Denver-based software company founded by Janine, and where Tammy serves as vice president of retail design. The company develops retail technology solutions for the hotel industry, and uses purchasing data collected from guest purchases to design unattended micro-markets for hotels and high-end residences.

“Platte Street Mercantile is both a local grab-and-go convenience store, as well as a retail learning lab for Impulsify,” the owners explained. “We always wanted to design a store of our own to be a testing ground for our POS [point-of-sale] technology, retail design, and product mix strategies we offer our hotels. When space opened up down the street from our headquarters on Platte Street, we grabbed it.”

Situated in a booming area of office, retail and residential construction, Tammy designed Platte Street Mercantile to be a juxtaposition of old-school Denver general store mixed with clean, bright and modern design features, surfaces and appliances.

“We wanted it to be a convenience store that felt more like running downstairs to your kitchen,” she said, relating her design inspiration to “pairing a gorgeous wedding dress with comfortable cowboy boots.”