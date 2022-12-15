PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2022 Convenience Store News Hall of Fame Gala

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Present and past members of the convenience store industry gathered in Charlotte recently for the 36th annual Convenience Store News Hall of Fame awards gala.

Honored at this year's event were Retailer Hall of Fame inductee Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Supplier Hall of Fame inductee Brent Cotten, vice president of customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co.; and Retailer Executive of the Year Doug Haugh, formerly president of Parkland USA.

The CSNews Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for lifetime achievement in advancing the convenience store industry, while the Retailer Executive of the Year award honors a current industry leader who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the industry, and commitment to community service. Honorees are selected by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of c-store industry executives that includes past retailer and supplier Hall of Fame inductees.

To view and download all photos from the event, click here.

We encourage you to share your favorite moments with the #HOF22 hashtag.

Supporters of the 2022 CSNews Hall of Fame included 22nd Century Group, Altria Group Distribution Co., BIC, The Hershey Co., McLane Co. Inc., Mondelez International, and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.