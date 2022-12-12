PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes From the 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Emerging young leaders in the convenience store industry gathered in Charlotte recently for the fifth-annual Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) Summit.

The event featured the presentation of the 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience Awards, which recognized a class of 33 honorees that included, for the first time ever, rising stars from convenience store retailer, distributor and supplier companies. The FLIC awards celebrate the achievements of industry up-and-comers, aged 35 or under at the time of their nomination.

This year’s Future Leaders in Convenience Summit also provided education and networking opportunities to attendees. In addition to roundtable discussions, the program featured a Positive Leadership workshop led by Danielle Mattiussi, the former vice president of retail operations for Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop and a current industry consultant. This was followed by a “What Does Leadership Mean to Me?” presentation delivered by CSNews’ 2022 Retailer Executive of the Year Doug Haugh, president of Parkland USA.

To view and download all photos from the event, click here.

We encourage you to share your favorite moments with the #FLIC22 hashtag.

Supporters of the 2022 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit included founding and presenting sponsor Reynolds Marketing Services Co. and silver sponsor McLane Co. Inc.