PHOTO GALLERY: Weigel's Celebrates 25 Years of Holiday Shopping Event

POWELL, Tenn. — This December marked the 25th anniversary of the Weigel's Family Christmas. The annual event brought together 250 local children in need and more than 350 volunteers for a special Christmas shopping spree.

With the help of the Salvation Army, children from East Tennessee, ages five to eight years old, were selected to receive $200 for a Christmas shopping spree at Target. The event took place on De. 3.

"We are overjoyed to be celebrating 250 kids, the most we've ever sponsored, and give them the joy of shopping and having a special day," said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. "This has been a very special and meaningful event since we started it 25 years ago.

"Our volunteers are often entire families, coming together to give back to our community. We're especially excited to see the growth of this special day," he added.

Each year Weigel's organizes and funds the event, while the Salvation Army assists in selecting deserving children from East Tennessee's communities. Since the program's inception in 1998, more than 4,600 children have received Christmas gifts through the charity.

"Twenty-five years ago we started by bringing six kids shopping, and this year we've invited 250," said Bill Weigel, chairman. "The gracious support of the many volunteers and our vendor partners makes the day possible. This event embodies the true spirit of Christmas."

Prior to shopping, the volunteers prepare a complimentary breakfast for the children at the Knoxville Expo Center. Many volunteers stay back to prepare lunch for the children's return, while other volunteers wait at Target to meet and help the children with their Christmas shopping spree, according to the retailer.

"This December is especially heartwarming to now be able to reflect on many years of our volunteers impacting the lives of these kids, as well as the kids making an impact on our volunteers," Bill Weigel added. "We love watching the kids shop and seeing their faces light up. This day is special, filled with smiles galore and tears of joy, and it truly makes our holiday season as much as we help make theirs."

Powell-based Weigel's operates 72 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery in East Tennessee.