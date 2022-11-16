PHOTO GALLERY — What's In Store: Choice Market, Foxtrot & Tri Star Energy

Foxtrot offers its signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier. All of its offerings, including everyday essentials, are available in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand's app.

The 4,000-square-foot space's renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot's in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer. The location also boasts an outdoor patio where guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a quick bite. During the cold winter months, visitors can take a seat at the oak bar, at the stone counters or a variety of indoor seating options in the main dining area.

Foxtrot currently has 22 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall.

The Goods Mart

The Goods Mart, a socially conscious convenience store and newsstand, is now ringing up customers at its third New York location at 11 W. 42nd Street in the famed Salmon Tower Building.

Founder Rachel Krupa opened The Goods Mart in 2018 with a mission to introduce the community to better-for-you, better-for-the-planet products while providing a platform for the small, emerging brands. The Goods Mart offers better-for-you snacks, drinks and everyday products with a focus on female- and minority-owned brands. Products are environmentally friendly and 100 percent of tips go to a rotating monthly nonprofit.

The other two locations are in Soho and Rockefeller Center.

Neon Marketplace

New industry player Neon Marketplace opened its fifth convenience store in New England. The store in Freetown, Mass., joins one other location in Massachusetts and three in Rhode Island.

The newest location is the company's first truck stop location. It offers a gas station that includes diesel and electric vehicle charging stations, indoor seating and a Dunkin restaurant.

The retailer plans to open two more stores this year, one each in Providence and Quincy, Mass. Plans also call for roughly seven new locations next year.

Petro Travel Plaza

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC announced the sale of a travel plaza at 900 Petro Drive, Rochelle, Ill. The 28-acre travel plaza has been operated as a Petro Travel Plaza, under a franchise of TravelCenters of America LLC and the buyer will continue to operate under the franchise.