PHOTO GALLERY — What's In Store: Choice Market, Foxtrot & Tri Star Energy
Choice Market
Choice Market opened its new location at The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus on Oct. 25. The store will be open 24 hours per day 365 days per year.
Choice's first Mini-Mart leverages artificial intelligence and vision systems to checkout customers without a cashier and offers fresh meals, locally sourced groceries and everyday necessities. The location also features Choice's Central, a Latin Fusion kitchen serving freshly made tacos, burritos, salads made on-site and available Monday through Friday.
"Our decision to open at CU Anschutz highlights Choice's commitment to provide fresh and healthy food to those that need it most. The medical community and CU students work tirelessly to serve the greater Denver community," said Mike Fogarty, Choice Market's founder and CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to provide these time-strapped first responders, students, patients and their families with high quality groceries and fresh meals 24x7x365."
The Choice Market shopping experience is powered by Choice Now, a frictionless shopping technology that allows customers to enter their payment information on the Choice app, select their purchases and just walk out. AI-powered ceiling cameras determine what customers have purchased and automatically send an e-receipt to their phone.
Foxtrot
Foxtrot is opening its latest Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area location at Bethesda Row and will officially welcome the public with a grand opening celebration at the Bethesda, Md., store on Nov. 18.