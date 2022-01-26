PHOTO GALLERY: What's In Store — January 2022

The Winona travel stop measures more than 12,000 square feet and includes 113 truck parking spaces, 86 car parking spaces and 25 RV spaces. The site also features: a Godfather's Pizza and a Subway, eight diesel bays, eight showers, laundry facilities, CAT scale, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Mobile to Go Zone, and a dog park.

A Speedco will join the site at a future date.

The Mount Vernon location measures more than 13,000 square feet and includes 99 truck parking spaces, 87 car parking spaces and three RV spaces. It features seven diesel bays, eight showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a Mobile to go Zone, and a dog park.

A Bojangles will join the site at a future date.

Pilot Co.

A Pilot Travel Center in LaPlace, La., celebrated its grand re-opening following the destruction and severe flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. The newly remodeled Pilot Travel Center features a fully modernized facility with enhanced amenities for professional truck drivers, area residents and the traveling public.

"It’s been a long road to recovery for the community of LaPlace over these past few months since Hurricane Ida, but this community and our team members continue to demonstrate their resiliency," said Jason Nordin, chief operator of Pilot Co. "Knowing the importance of bringing back essential services to the area, we worked to restore fueling and store operations as swiftly as possible until we could fully remodel the store. It's an honor to celebrate this grand re-opening with the community of LaPlace and to make a contribution to the local school district."