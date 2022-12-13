PHOTO GALLERY — What's In Store: Parker's Kitchen, QuikTrip & Thorntons

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Love's Travel Stops

Jamba, a global lifestyle brand serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls and bites, and Blendid, a robotic foodservice solutions leader, teamed up with Love's Travel Stops to open a second Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic smoothie kiosk. It is located in Corning, Calif. Love's first Jamba by Blendid kiosk opened in September in Williams, Calif.

The self-operating kiosk allows motorists to customize their smoothie orders around the clock by adjusting ingredient quantities or adding boosts directly through the Blendid app. They can order on-site or schedule a preferred pick-up time in advance when they order on the Blendid app.

Parker's

Parker's recently opened a new Parker's Kitchen in Charleston, S.C., bringing the company's store count in South Carolina to 29.

Strategically positioned in West Ashley near the intersection of Highway 17 and Main Road, the location is the company's 72nd convenience store. Its design features Southern vernacular architecture and offers a contemporary glass-front look with an expanded retail footprint, optimized layout for higher operational efficiency and handsome lime-washed brick exterior, according to Parker's.

"We're delighted to expand to meet the growing demand for Parker's Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items throughout the greater Charleston area," said Parker's Founder and CEO Greg Parker. "We're extremely grateful for the positive response we've received from customers across Charleston County."